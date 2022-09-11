W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gunmen Abduct Imo Monarch

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, September 11th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Armed men suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the traditional ruler of Isiala Umudi Autonomous Community in Nkwere Council area of Imo State, Eze Jewel Ndenkwo.

A Source who craved anonymity said that the Royal father, a business man, and Managing Director of a Company , Udekings Nigeria Limited was abducted yesterday in front of his office at Tetlow in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

According to the source, the Kidnappers of the Monarch were yet to establish contact with monarch’s family.



He said : HRH Eze Jewel Ndenkwo of Udekings Electronics was kidnapped in front of his office at the ever-busy Tetlow Road in Owerri,” the source added.

As at the time of filing this report the State Police Command was yet to make any comment on the incident, even as it’s Spokesman, Mike Abattam, did not respond to several calls placed to his mobile phone line.

