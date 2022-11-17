Gov. Wike Apologises To Oshiomole For Supporting Obaseki’s Re-Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has apologised to Adams Oshiomhole, former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for supporting the re-election of Godwin Obaseki as Edo governor.

Wike disclosed this on Wednesday at the inauguration of the Rumuepirikom flyover in Obio-Akpor LGA of the state as he stated that he is now friends with Oshiomhole.

African Examiner writes that Obaseki and Wike are both governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, Wike had supported Obaseki’s re-election bid in 2020 after the Edo governor decamped from the APC to the PDP after the fallout with Oshiomhole, his ally-turned-political foe.

However, both PDP governors were engaged in a feud earlier in 2022, and do not seem to be currently on friendly terms.

Addressing Oshiomhole during the inauguration, Wike stated that he has learned from the past.

“I use this opportunity to apologise to you. I came to Edo state to make sure your candidate didn’t win election. And I was virtually in charge, every day, coming out on television to take you on,” Wike said.

“I said you will not win and you didn’t win. That assignment has been done and we now know who is who.

“I want to tell my people and sincerely apologise to you. You know, each time you learn. People will praise you when you do for them. The day you say ‘no, you’re wrong’, they begin to say all sorts of things.

“I’m sure those of them in my party before cannot say anything without mentioning Wike. But because I said let the right thing be done, let agreement be agreement, I have now become a nobody, an enemy — these are people who are praising me morning and night.

“Now, we’re friends. Let bygones be bygones,” Wike added.