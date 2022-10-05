Grant Us Power To Sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobrisky, NCAC Tells House Of Reps

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Segun Runsewe, has enjoined the House of Representatives to give the council powers to go after organizers of Big Brother Nigeria over nudity in the reality TV show, and popular online personality, Bobrisky.

Runsewe stated this on Tuesday, October 04, 2022 when he appeared before an ad hoc committee investigating the duplication of ministries, departments and agencies.

According to him, nudity as displayed by the organizer of the popular show is not in line with the culture of Nigeria.

He stated that proper amendment of the council’s act will give them the chance to go after BBN organizers and cross dressers like Bobrisky.

He said: “I am the first person who took Big Brother Nigeria to NBC to report them because they were having—I took it up and Big Brother (organisers) tried to reach me and I told them that if the culture in other parts of the world is to be naked – nudity, etc., they should not bring it to Nigeria because our culture is rich and it respects the integrity of our country.

“This honourable House just needs to empower us with just a legal framework and that nonsense will stop.”