Group Calls For Igbo Presidency In 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An advocacy group, Nigerian presidential project (NPP) 2023 says it is time for Nigeria to produce a president of Igbo extraction as other tribes except Igbo have all produced a president for the country since Nigeria started practicing democracy.

The Chancellor of the group, Dr. Walter Orji, stated this on Saturday during a press briefing saying that all political parties should zone the 2023 presidential candidate positions for the 2023 general elections to the Southeast Geopolitical Zone.

Orji disclosed that political parties should make sure that that there is “internal restructuring” to make sure that they zone their national chairman to the Northern part of the country before their next convention so that an easterner can emerge as president.

He said: “NPP 2023 makes so bold to assure Nigerians that the Southeast will provide formidable candidates for the 2023 general election to choose from. It is therefore incumbent on those Southeasterners interested in contesting for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 to commence needful consultations aimed at actualizing their ambition.

It is not out of place to also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to also commence nurturing prospective candidates that may succeed him. As is well known, one of the problems of leadership in Africa is the failure to nurture and prepare one’s successor.

He further commended the recent removal of subsidies by the President Buhari administration was a welcome development.

He said: “Let it be on record that the Nigerian Presidential Project 223 fully support the total removal of all subsidies and urge all well-meaning Nigerians to embrace the policy and speak out in support. Attempts by previous governments at subsidy removal collapsed under the weight of the threats and undemocratic activities of some of these groups.

We therefore urge President Muhammadu Buhari to stand firm on his government’s decision to remove subsidies including fuel and electricity subsidies using all legal means. “

Orji further enjoined President Buhari to look into electoral reforms so that it will reduce electoral violence and malpractice in Nigeria.

Earlier, the chairman of the group, Okochi Ikechukwu, stated that it is time for Igbo to produce the president so that the “post-civil-war mantra of No victor, No vanquished” can come alive.

Ikechukwu said: “The laundering of the NPP 2023 on Thursday, 23rd July, 2020 became a turning point in the quest for Ndigbo, not just to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 but also for Ndigbo to be fully recognized and be freely integrated into Nigeria. This is a very good opportunity for Nigerians irrespective of their political inclination, creed, religious beliefs or ethnicity to come together in unison and work for enthronement of a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The President further stated that an Igbo presidency is what the nation needs for national healing.

He added: “It becomes important for us to state that if Nigeria loses this rare opportunity, it might not so present itself again. Therefore, let’s leverage on this advantage as Nigerians to completely heal all wounds of suspicion, all wounds of distrust and all wounds of fear in our country. It is indeed an opportunity for us to heal our land.”

