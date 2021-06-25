Gunmen Abduct 7 People In Abuja Hotel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have kidnapped seven persons after they attacked Hilltop Hotel in the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to Daily Trust, the incident happened on Wednesday at about 10:30 pm.

The hotel is situated in Tunga Maje, a town on the outskirts of Abuja and is about 10 kilometres away from the usually populated Zuba area.

Daily Trust stated that the gunmen attacked the hotel when Prince Adejo, its owner, was having a meeting with some people.

Adejo and six other persons were whisked away amid gunshots.

According to a resident, the kidnappers, who were ten in number, shot in the air to scare those present in the area away.

Mariam Yusuf, spokesperson of Abuja police command, confirmed the incident saying that an operation has been launched to rescue those kidnapped. |

“The command has launched a strategic operation to rescue the victims unhurt,” she said.























