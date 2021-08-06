CJN Approves Appointment Of Acting Supreme Court Registrar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad has approved the appointment of Hajo Sarki-Bello, as Acting Chief Registrar.

This followed the retirement of the substantive Chief Registrar, Hadizatu Uwani-Mustapha.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Festus Akande, the Director of Press and Information, Supreme Court in Abuja on Friday.

Sarki-Bello will formally assume office on Monday.

Uwani-Mustapha will be attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 on Sunday, having served from July 2017 to August 2021.

Sarki-Bello is a 1989 graduate of Law from Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto.

She was called to the Nigerian Bar on June 7, 1990, after successfully completing the mandatory one year intensive academic programme at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos.

Sarki-Bello equally attended the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) in Lagos where she studied Legal Drafting.

She subsequently went to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for a Master’s Degree programme in International Affairs and Diplomacy.

She has worked in different capacities at different law firms and commercial organisations before joining the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1996 as Senior Registrar.

In 2001, she was promoted to the position of Acting Deputy Chief Registrar and later became substantive Deputy Chief Registrar in 2006.

Sarki-Bello is a seasoned judicial administrator and technocrat.

She hails from Paiko in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, Nigeria. (NAN)























