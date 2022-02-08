Gunmen Attack Anambra Community, Kill Traffic Official

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have invaded Ekwulobia town in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State on Tuesday.

According to an eyewitness account, the gunmen shot and killed an unidentified official of the Anambra State Traffic Management Agency, who was controlling traffic at the busy Ekwulobia Junction.

It was not yet clear if the gunmen were armed robbers, cultists or bandits.

As of the time of filing this report, the corpse of the ATMA official was still lying on the road.