Gunmen Attack Check-point , Killing Six Policemen On Duty

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Six police operatives with the Enugu state police Command were on Wednesday night allegedly killed by unknown gunmen at a police checkpoint along Obeagu Uno-Amodu Umueze Amechi road, in the Enugu South Council Area of the state.

It was gathered that the hoodlums attacked the checkpoint located at Obeagu Uno shortly after Inyaba Bridge around 7:30 pm.

A Source in the locality who craved anonymity told newsmen that the hoodlums who came from Agbani axis of the road had first encounter with policemen at 4 Corner and in Amagunze in Nkanu East Council headquarters before coming to attack the checkpoint at Enugu South.

Although details of the attack were still sketchy, another source disclosed to our reporter that the Perpetrators killed about six policemen at the checkpoint, burnt their Hilux van and took away their AK-47 rifles.

“It was around 7 pm we started hearing gunshots along the road.

“The shooting lasted about 30 minutes. But after the shooting, the hoodlums appeared to have overpowered the policemen as they succeeded in setting their vehicle ablaze.

“I can’t say how many policemen were killed but the policemen at the checkpoint were six.

” What I can tell you is that up to six people were killed in the incident. Some of the hoodlums might be involved.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, (ASP) who confirmed the incident said, “Information surrounding the shooting incidents in the evening hours of today, 21/07/2021, where Police Operatives were allegedly attacked by yet-to-be identified gunmen at checkpoints in Obeagu-Amechi in Enugu South LGA and Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA are still sketchy.

