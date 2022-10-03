Haaland, Foden Get Hat-Tricks As City Thrash Manchester United 6-3

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks as Manchester City thrashed Manchester United 6-3 to move within a point of Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Haaland has scored hat-tricks in each of his last three Premier League home games to take his tally as a City player to 17 in 10 competitive games for the English champions.

“You can see the passes we give each other. We always want to go forward to attack,” Haaland told Sky Sports.

“It’s what I love about the team. In the end, it’s amazing. There is nothing more to say.”

Antony’s strike and Anthony Martial’s late penalty ensured United avoided a record defeat in the Manchester derby as they remained in sixth, nine points off the top.