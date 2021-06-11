FG’s Delegation Visits Enugu To Deliberate On Ways Of Tackling Insecurity Challenges In South-East

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The federal government on Friday engaged Governors of South – East Nigeria and other key Stakeholders on the way forward in tackling the present Insecurity challenges confronting the region.

African Examiner reports that the delegation led by the Defence Minister Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi, (Rtd) who was accompanied by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola held a marathon meeting with the South East leaders as well Heads of Security agencies at the Enugu state government.

Speaking with newsmen shortly at the end of the meeting held behind closed doors, Magashi, said some of the issues raised during the deliberation bothered on the security instability affecting the South East zone and the country in general.

According to him, “We are happy to have discussed the ones that are peculiar to this part of the country.

“We agreed that there are fundamental issues that needs to be addressed which includes, herders conflict which should be seen from the perspective of national interest, and possible ways of finding solution that will stop the menace in the country.

The Minister disclosed that they also discussed the issue of community policing which according to him, is invoked now in the country by the state governments.

“We have the opinion that such by the governors should be encouraged.

In his remark, Chairman South-East Governors Forum and governor of Eboyi State, Chief David Umahi had thanked the Federation Government delegates for their concern towards the insecurity challenge in the zone.

He said: “Our people are excited with this commitment and sacrifices, and we thank you so much.

Umahi, said the meeting also discussed the issues on open grassing ban, and that the delegate are in support to it.

“We informed the delegate that each state of the region has laws in respect to the ban, adding that we informed them that “Ebube Agu, is the only recognised security outfit in the South East.

He however, warned against hate speech by various leaders in the South East, saying such unguided comments can plunge the country into crisis, stressing that those doing so from the region are not speaking for the region, but for themselves.

He said that the South-East leaders condemn in strong terms the killings of security men, innocent citizens and the burning of government facilities in the region.

“We are doing our best to ensure that normalcy returns to the region,” Umahi to the federal government delegation.























