How 2023 Elections Dangerously Divided Nigeria – Sanusi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi has stated that the last elections have dangerously divided Nigeria along ethnic and religious lines.

Sanusi disclosed this on Tuesday at the third Nigerian Leadership Colloquium in honour of the senior pastor of Trinity House, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo, who marked his birthday recently.

He regretted that the elections have also put the integrity of the judiciary and security agencies in question.

Sanusi said: “I don’t think Nigeria has been in a place as difficult as this since the civil war. We have a challenge of nation building.

“We have a country that has been divided dangerously along ethnic and religious lines.

“We have an economy that is in the doldrums, and unfortunately, we seem to be having a dearth of leadership.”