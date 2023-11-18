Anambra Police Busts Gun Running Syndicate In Onitsha; Recovers 23 Automatic Pump Action Guns.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police in Anambra State have arrested a major arms dealer dealing illegally in prohibited Firearms in the State.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement made available to African Examiner on Saturday said “the breakthrough followed weeks of intensive surveillance by operatives of the Command.

He added that “a total of Twenty-Three Automatic Pump Action Guns and 625 live cartridges were recovered.

“So far three suspects have been arrested in Onitsha while investigation is being expanded.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye has commended the operatives involved in the operation on the instruction of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, who provided guidance throughout the operation”





