Rick Hassani Deactivates Twitter Account After Trolls Slammed Him Concerning Burna’s Boys Concert

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singer, Ikechukwu Eric Ahiauzu, aka Ric Hassani, has come under severe criticism concerning his statement on the just concluded concert of Grammy award singer, Burna Boy.

African Examiner writes that Burna Boy recently made history after he became the first artist to have sold out gig at the One Night in Space concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Many artists have congratulated Burna Boy for this feat and joining the fray, Ric Hassani took to his Twitter handle saying that other singers should learn from Burna Boy adding that it is high time singers sing live on stage instead of miming to their songs.

The tweet of Hassani sparked social media reactions as some Nigerians felt he was shading their favourite singers. Many attacked the singer for his statement and he eventually deactivated his Twitter account. African Examiner reveals some of the tweets by netizens on Twitter on how they reacted to the message of Hassani berating other singers and the singer also deactivating his account.

@DanielRegha writes: “Ric Hassani u should know better than to shade ur colleagues; Talk smart. Burna has his way of doin things, so does every other artiste. Keep in mind that different songs require different types of energy, so sometimes an artiste needs to yell to ignite the crowd. Educate urself.”

@_SLYTAUREAN writes: “Ric Hassani tweeted how artists could do better with their performance. And you lots bullied him and he deleted. December will reach. You will buy tickets for a show slated for 8pm and you will be kept waiting till 4 am, they come lipsync 1 song and exit stage. You deserve it.”

@MrOdanz writes: “Ric Hassani is a pussy. A snowflake who is used to hearing only nice things. So when people try to bully him, he crumbles like a pack of cards, shitting his pants. A grown baby.”

deejayfaremi writes: “Ric Hassani tweeted a rational opinion that he had every right to tweet, and he still allowed people to chase him off his social media.”

@therealdaddymo1 writes: “Ric Hassani deactivated his account after he was bullied and dragged for this tweet. He allowed them get to him. Ignore the trolls or don’t tweet if you can’t handle the backlash. When you tweet your opinions on here, na with your full chest. Anything you see, you take like that.”

@Wizarab10 writes: “Small thing, Ric Hassani don deactivate. Does he want to swap hate?”

@DunswortGabriel writes: “Ric Hassani suffered massive bullying & proceeded to deactivate his account cos of this tweet—this evidently angered a lot of fans who felt he shaded their favorite artist The incoming era of free speech some people are celebrating is going to be really interesting to behold.”

@deejayfaremi writes: “Ric Hassani tweeted a rational opinion that he had every right to tweet, and he still allowed people to chase him off his social media.”

@therealdaddymo1 writes: “Ric Hassani should take on board what Shaq said about other peoples opinions. Ignore the trolls. Ignore the background noise. Many of you should too. E get why.”

@lloydtweetz writes: “Ric Hassani deactivated his twitter account.”

@AkwariCharles writes: “They bullied Ric Hassani. Twitter is really a toxic place. Sweet humble guy like Ric.”

@seun__oj writes: “I really don’t understand why Ric Hassani was bullied. Some of you will pay 20k to watch your favs perform and you would even barely get value for your money. If they cannot match Burna’s standard. I’m saving my money.”

@DeKINGKUDOS writes: “Y’all made Ric Hassani deactivated his account after his bomb shell tweet. My Ogas, I hail una o.”

@bizzleosikoya writes: “Omo dem dan chase Ric hassani for social media o, Abeg free my guy nah.”

@khanofkhans11_ writes: “Ric Hassani deactivated after trolls came for him.”

@dannykeyz writes: “Love Ric Hassani from way back but that was off brand and unnecessary. Appreciate who you want to appreciate and keep it moving.”

@novieverest writes: “Twitter is a funny place, the same people that bullied Ric Hassani for 2 straight days because of this tweet, will still be the love and light people that will cry about how toxic Twitter is. Glad there’s a mute option. You guys are bullies.”

@dannykeyz writes: “Love Ric Hassani from way back but that was off brand and unnecessary. Appreciate who you want to appreciate and keep it moving.”

@novieverest writes: “Twitter is a funny place, the same people that bullied Ric Hassani for 2 straight days because of this tweet, will still be the love and light people that will cry about how toxic Twitter is. Glad there’s a mute option. You guys are bullies.”

@UchePOkoye writes: “The attack on Ric Hassani is very shameful.”

@chiiamahkah writes: “So y’all bullied Ric Hassani because he said artists should move like Burna when it comes to concerts ?? Idg what’s the problem with that”