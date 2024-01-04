2027: Atiku To Run For President Again

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, will take another shot for the presidency in the 2027 elections.

Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson for the Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 stated this on Wednesday January 03, 2024.

Bwala disclosed that Atiku irrespective of facing previous setbacks in his quest for Nigeria’s top position is resolute in his decision to “surely contest” again in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking to ChannelsTV, Bwala affirmed, “Sure, he [Atiku] would run. He has the capacity, he has the wisdom, he has the knowledge, he has the energy. And he is a president we never had. Because to be honest with you, if any politician understands the private sector very well, it is Atiku Abubakar, and our economy can only come alive if there is a private sector-led economy.”

The African Examiner recalls that Atiku Abubakar has previously contested the presidential elections in Nigeria six times – in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, andt recently in 2023.





