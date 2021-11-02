How Religious Leaders Benefit From Bad Governance – Aisha Yesufu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular political activist, Aisha Yesufu, has stated that religious leaders benefit from bad governance, as the situation helps them “sell cheap miracles and power points”.

Yesufu disclosed this as she reacted to a post by the founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Kumuyi, who cautioned that believers in Christ should not hate those in government.

Kumuyi also spoke against involvement in the destruction of private and public properties in retaliation to the failure by those in power to deliver on electoral promises.

The clergyman had written, “We teach that if you’re a genuine believer in Christ, you wouldn’t hate your neighbour. Nor would you disdain those in power because they appear not to be delivering on electoral pledges such that you would go on the rampage, destroying government property or pillaging the public till.

“We teach a linear life of Christian walk: you can’t be a saint on Sunday and a monster on Monday.”

Reacting, Yesufu took to her Twitter account. She wrote: “Religious rulers in Nigeria are worse than political rulers. They keep the people enslaved. They also need bad governance to sell cheap miracles and power points! Until you free people from the clutches of mallams, pastors, dibias, babalawos & boka, nothing will change.”























