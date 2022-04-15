Good Friday: Cleric Urges Nigerians To Turn To God

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anglican Bishop, Diocese of Abakaliki, Bishop Monday Nkwoagu, has urged Nigerians to turn to God to ensure a desirable society.

Nkwoagu made the call in Abakaliki on Friday, while fielding questions from journalists on the significance of Good Friday.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and His death on Calvary.

The Bishop said that in turning to God, a person should depart from sin, wickedness, killings, human trafficking, abuse of women and men as well as other forms of violence and immorality

He said that these were sin that God abhorred, including unforgiveness and hatred for one another.

He further said that the importance of Good Friday was the commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ on the cross, which was a reflection of pain, sorrow and killing, because He was killed.

The clergy noted that the crucifixion of Jesus Christ took away sin and brought salvation to save mankind.

“Stop using politics to make enemy with your families and friends. We need to forgive and reconcile for better.

“Jesus Christ says that if you love me, show the world that you are my follower.The Bible also says that there is no other way to salvation except by Jesus Christ.

“But by the death of Jesus Christ, mercy and grace took over and brought us salvation.

“As people celebrate, they should reexamine themselves and help the needy,” he advised.

The bishop added that the Good Friday celebration signified that believers are free from sin, which was why they are saved.

NAN