How Stranded Nigerians Will Be Evacuated From Ukraine – FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has stated that plans are underway to evacuate Nigerian citizens who are stranded in war-ridden Ukraine through the Nigerian Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement read, “In light of the happenings in Ukraine, please be advised that all Nigerians crossing over to Poland would have staff of the Nigerian Embassy waiting for them.

“The Federal Government is making necessary arrangements for the evacuation of those stranded in Ukraine through the Embassy in Warsaw, Poland. Please present this as your destination address with the Border Control: 02-953, Kosiarzy 22B, 02-956 Warsaw.”