Hungarian Don Wins Oslo Varsity Human Rights Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A renowned and erudite Hungarian historian and professor of Gender Studies at Central European University, Andrea Pető has won the University of Oslo Human Rights Award for the 2022 fiscal year.

UiO’s Human Rights Award is given out annually during Oslo Peace Days as a recognition of personal efforts and active involvement in one or more areas related to human rights issues in a broad sense.

Pető, a fearless defender of academic freedom and institutional autonomy, has demonstrably proven her mettle in the defence of issues relating to academic freedom generally.

Academic freedom, according to the Pro-Rector, Åse Gornitzka, who chairs the prize committee, is fundamental when important human rights are to be protected.

Gornitzka also noted that she uses her voice to challenge and encourage academics and academic institutions to speak up and stand against authoritarian and illiberal regimes’ attacks on academic freedom, showing how things might go if the sector is not vigilant.

With her connection to gender studies and Holocaust research, she represents disciplines that come under attack when European regimes move in a more authoritarian direction.

Through her work, she has also shown how attacks on academic freedom have negative consequences, especially for women rights and the LGBTQ+-community.

While commenting on her award, Pető said: “I am honored to receive this award for academic freedom as illiberal regimes are weaponising education and knowledge for their political aims”.

Notably, she is expected to travel to Oslo in December to receive the award in connection with Oslo Peace days.