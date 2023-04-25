I Never Told Anyone About Being A Virgin — Destiny Etiko

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has refuted claims that she is a virgin.

The African Examiner writes that It was reported that Etiko in an interview on Sunday disclosed that she is a virgin at 33 and this has sparked social media reactions.

Reacting to the news, the actress uploaded a video on Instagram on Monday to refute the claim.

Etiko said: “Since yesterday, I have not rested with the news calling me out as a virgin. I didn’t grant any interview revealing that I’m a virgin. I can’t remember granting any interview saying I’m a virgin. They didn’t give me any better title, like Soon to be a Billionaire.

“There was no interview about virginity and they are all busy with my precious name, which really shows how relevant I am.”