Mother Allegedly Stabs Baby To Death, Police Commence Investigation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) Enugu to investigate the case of alleged conspiracy and murder of a newborn male child (infanticide), by the mother of the child, one Ada Joy Okonkwo aged 18, and her mother, one Christiana Okonkwo of about 60 years old, at Olocha-Adogba in Awgu community on 7th November, 2022, at about 1pm.

He said Preliminary investigation shows that the said mother of the newborn child used a kitchen knife to stab the child to death, following the counseling of her mother, moments after she was delivered of the baby at home.

“The child was taken to the hospital and confirmed dead by the doctors on duty, while the corpse was deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

A statement by the State police public Relations Officer PPRO, DSP Daniel Ndukwe said “To this end, the Commissioner has called on citizens of the community, particularly the women who carried out a peaceful demonstration to express their disgust over the act, to maintain peace and avoid acts that could lead to the breakdown of law and order in the community.

“He urges them to be supportive, while reiterating that the case will be meticulously investigated and prosecuted within record time.