I Sold Akara With My Mum – Don Jazzy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian producer and music mogul, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has opened up on his humble beginnings in Ajegunle as the son of Akara seller.

He stated this when he appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast.

According to Don Jazzy, his experience of poverty spurred him into the man he now is.

He said: “I remember it like it was yesterday. I remember sitting down with my mum frying Akara (bean cakes) there, sitting on the bench there in Ajegunle, and any big man that passed by with their Peugeot 504 or Mercedes 230 or whatever would come to buy Akara. I also remember the thought in my head: ‘I wish this man would just look at me and say, Young boy, just take this, I know that you need it’.”

It could be recalled that Don Jazzy lost his mother to cancer in July 2022.





