How AfDB’s High 5 Strategic Priorities Is Driving Youth Empowerment In Africa – Adesina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has explained how the Bank has been investing in youth training and employment, as well as infrastructure for Africa’s socio-economic development through its ‘High 5’ Strategic Priorities. AfDB president made the observation at the inauguration ceremony of the new state of the art sports facility for disadvantaged youth in the Ivorian town of Bingerville, just outside Abidjan. The facility which is located at the premises of Boys Orphanage in Bingerville is christened, “Giants of Africa” basketball court.

Former iconic Chelsea Football Club star and legendary captain of the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire, Didier Drogba and eight-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Fame American basketball giant, Dikembe Mutombo also graced the event.

Dr. Adesina said investments like Giants of Africa are important seeds planted for the betterment of the future of young people in Côte d’Ivoire and Africa.

“I am thrilled to be here to encourage you in this initiative. Taking care of this cement of the future of Côte d’Ivoire is a great work of construction for the future of Africa. I pray to God that you become giants of Africa”, he said.

His talk to the young people was interactive, as he raised five fingers to demonstrate the “High 5” strategic priorities of the Bank.

Similarly, Drogba also expressed his hopes for the future of Africa’s youth through sports. “It is an absolute pleasure for me to be here to support my friend and brother Musai Ujiri, the founder of the Giants of Africa Foundation”, he added.

Describing the foundation as Africa’s pride and a pride for the youth, he added that he sees himself in the children from disadvantaged backgrounds. The football legend also provides financial and material support in health and education across the continent through his own foundation.

Also in his remarks, Mutombo acknowledged that sports have the power to change communities. “All these young people, their future is in our hands. If we don’t do something, their future will be meaningless. We never had the chance to have someone reach out to us when we were kids in Congo. Today, young people, it is possible. The future belongs to you; the ground is there; take care of it. It is up to you to use it to become giants”, he stressed.

Earlier in his address, the founder of the Giants of Africa Foundation noted that young people are the future of Africa. “Africa is on the rise, and Africa is now. The youth population is evidence of that”, he further stated.

Ujiri also observed that Africa’s true talent is its people, be it in the diaspora or on the continent. “We must create opportunities for young people to develop on the continent. We need to take the sport seriously on this continent because it helps us stay together. Sport can be an engine of economic growth on the continent, and there is an ecosystem around the sport that we can develop. We need investors to capitalize on this momentum”, he further explained.

Launched in 2003, ‘Giants of Africa’ uses basketball to educate and enrich the lives of African youth. The organization provides quality facilities, sports gear, and coaches to grow the game of basketball in Africa. It creates awareness and support for underprivileged children and young adults through its basketball camps. The organizers want and urge African youth to dream big.

Each summer since 2003, Ujiri’s Giants of Africa has traversed the African continent, conducting camps for boys and girls between ages 15 and 19. The basketball court in Abidjan is the 12th of 100 courts in the Giant of Africa’s plans for the continent. It is located on the orphanage premises, which hosts 256 orphaned and disadvantaged children aged 4 to 18.

Recounting how it all started, the founder said: “A few years ago, I came here for charity work for the orphanage, and during our discussions, it became clear that the orphanage lacked a sports field. So, I committed to providing a first-class facility for our children to realize their dreams. These children here are the legends of tomorrow, and their holistic development through the construction of proper sports facilities will enable them to dream big”.

While delivering his key messages at the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Africa Investment Forum, he posited that “sports can be a driver for economic growth on the continent, and there is an ecosystem around sports that we can grow”.

A friendly basketball match was played on the new court and the outcome clearly demonstrated that these beacons of leadership and sporting excellence embodied the kind of progress that is achievable when collaboration takes center stage.