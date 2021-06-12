I Will Stop Insecurity, Buhari Tells Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday assured Nigerians that insecurity will end.

Buhari said his administration is working towards making sure that those behind insecurity are brought to justice.

Delivering his Democracy Day speech, the president disclosed that his administration was already addressing some of the issues directly responsible for insecurity.

According to him, he’s tackling the issue of poverty and youth unemployment which is responsible for insecurity in Nigeria.

He said: “When you elected me as your President in 2015, you did so knowing that I will put an end to the growing insecurity, especially the insurgency in the North East, but the unintended consequences of our scattering them in the North East pushed them further in-country which is what we are now facing and dealing with.

“We will, by the Grace of God put an end to these challenges too.

“Unfortunately, like in most conflict situations, some Nigerian criminals are taking undue advantage of a difficult situation and profiteering there from with the misguided belief that adherence to the democratic norms handicaps this administration from frontally and decisively tackling them.

“We are already addressing these obstacles and we will soon bring some of these culprits to justice.

“We are, at the same time addressing the twin underlying drivers of insecurity namely poverty and youth unemployment.”























