I Won’t Accept Ministerial Position From Tinubu –Fayose

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, says he will not accept a ministerial appointment from President Bola Tinubu.



Fayose made this revelation during an interview with Channels Television on Sunday.

According to him, the young people should be given a chance in the cabinet of Tinubu as their future had been “stolen”, and it is necessary they are given the opportunity to serve.

“I’m not looking for a position. I will never take it (referring to ministerial appointments),” he said.

“If I want to be honest with you, any of us that have reached the age of 65 and above, Asiwaju should tell us to go and bring our children.

“Already, their future had been stolen. The future of these young people had already been stolen.”

Fayose, who is a member of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, also added that he did not “work” for his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, because of the conflict he had with the PDP adding that he cannot support a party that suspended him and his son, as he had “suffered tremendously” for the PDP.

“I never worked for the PDP during the last elections. I cannot work for two people at the same time,” Fayose said.

“The reality is that I worked for Asiwaju. He is a respectable person from the southwest. It is the time of the South.

“The same PDP, because I said it was the turn of the south, they dissolved the party excos, suspended and expelled my son alongside myself.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



