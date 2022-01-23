I Won’t Reject If South-East Wants Me To Contest Presidency – Pat Utomi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pat Utomi, a professor of political economy, has stated that he “would have no problem” if the south-east wants him to run for the presidency in 2023.

Utomi disclosed this during a chat with Arise TV , saying that he will not hesitate to run for the seat if the people of the south-east consider him fit to represent them.

The economist professor, who hails from Igbuzo, an Igbo community in Oshimili North LGA of Delta state, however, stated that “office and power have very little attraction to me”.

“If people come to me and say, ‘Look! We have looked at your background. We have looked at your whole life of service, and we think you are the candidate that the Igbo nation needs to offer to Nigeria, I would have no problem with that. But, am I driven by the very fact of position?” he said.

“Look, there are people who have been President in Nigeria, who if you give me their place in history; I would rather never have held any office in Nigeria than be what history would remember them as. So, the fact of office and power has very little attraction to me as a person, but service to transform the lives of people matter to me.”