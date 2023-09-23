ICSPJ Condemns Gruesome Killing Of Veteran Nigerian Journalist

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The International press Centre, IPC, Lagos South West Nigeria, through its Centre for Safety and Protection of Journalists (I-CSPJ), has condemned in strong terms the alleged gruesome killing of Hamisu Danjibga, a veteran radio Reporter in Zamfara State who was found dead in a soak away pit in his house, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Before he met his untimely death, the journalist worked with the Voice of Nigeria (VON) for several years. He spent over three decades as a reporter and was declared missing three days before his corpse was found.

The statement read “report published on Premium Times website states that, “the discovery of his corpse was a result of an unpleasant odour observed by Islamiyah children in the evening of Wednesday who drew the attention of their teachers.”

“After breaking the soak away, the body was confirmed to be that of Danjibga by his family and some neighbours”, the report further revealed.

IPC Executive Director, Mr. Lanre Arogundade in a press statement made available to African Examiner Friday described the circumstances of Journalist Danjibga’s death as bizarre, considering that the family had raised an alarm that he was missing three days, before his corpse was eventually found in a soak away pit in his house.

“We urge security agencies to carry out immediate and thorough investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding his death.

“This will go a long way to bring succour to the family and colleagues that Hamisu Danjibga left behind”, Arogundade said.

“IPC condoles with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.





