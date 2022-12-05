IGP Deploys Personnel As Abuja-Kaduna Train Resumes Today

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has ordered the deployment of armed personnel for the commencement of railway services along Abuja-Kaduna route from Monday, December 5th, 2022.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had suspended train service along the route after Boko Haram terrorists attacked a moving passenger train in Kaduna on March 28, 2022.

The insurgents had blown up the rail track and bombed the moving train, killing some and abducting more than 60 passengers. The unprecedented attack had attracted international and national outrage.

The terrorists, who attacked the train in Kaduna, released hostages piecemeal with the last release being on October 5, 2022.

Read full statement by the police:

PRESS RELEASE

ABUJA/KADUNA RAILWAY OPERATIONS: IGP DEPLOYS ADEQUATE PERSONNEL, LOGISTICS, AS OPERATIONS RESUME MONDAY

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has ordered immediate deployment of armed personnel drawn from the Police Mobile Force, K-9, Force Intelligence Bureau, Explosive Ordnance Unit and Railway Police Command for the commencement of railway services along Abuja/Kaduna rail lines on Monday 5th December, 2022.

The Nigeria Police Force has been in regular talks with the Nigerian Railway Corporation and other security agencies in preparation for the commencement of operations.

The deployment covers major railway stations along the route and operational coaches to provide adequate security for passengers, their property and the entire service in order to prevent any unforeseen incidence.

The IGP therefore assures the general public, especially intending passengers, of adequate protection of lives and property, as all hands are on deck to fortify the railway services along the route and other rail lines across the country.

CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS ABUJA

4TH DECEMBER, 2022