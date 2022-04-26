Ikeja Electric Offers 24hrs Metering To Customers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ikeja Electric Plc says it is offering willing customers a one-day metering initiative where they can complete their Know Your Customer (KYC) and get metered in 24 hours.

The electricity Distribution Company said the move was part of its efforts to accelerate installation of prepaid meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme.

The programme which is being done in collaboration with MOJEC International Ltd. began on Tuesday at the Ikeja Electric’s Shomolu Business Unit for customers in Ilupeju, Oworo and Igbobi areas of Lagos State.

African Examiner reports that NERC has approved N63,061.32 as the cost of a single phase meter while a three phase meter cost N117,910.69, including Value Added Tax.

Mr Felix Ofulue, Head Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, said it was to ensure that customers who were willing to make payments for their prepaid meters were metered as quickly as possible.

Ofulue explained that the MAP scheme provides a platform for customers who want to make payment to ensure that their premises are metered within a very short time.

He noted that the Federal Government had initiated the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) to install free prepaid meters to customers in order to bridge the metering gap in the country.

“However, Ikeja Electric has completed phase zero of the programme and while awaiting the commencement of the next phase of this Mobile MAP Programme will serve as alternative for customers who are willing to make payment for meters under the MAP scheme.

“So, we advise customers to take advantage of the initiative by Ikeja Electric and MOJEC to get metered because we are ready to ensure that the process is done and completed within 24 hours,” Ofulue said.

He also warned customers to shun energy theft and meter bypass.