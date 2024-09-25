I’m Alive, Orji Uzor Kalu Dismisses Death Rumours

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Abia State governor and presently Abia North Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, has refuted reports that he is dead after his long vacation abroad.

Kalu, speaking during a press conference at the National Assembly stated that he took permission from Senate President Godswill Akpabio to study and he attended some courses for two months.

He said: “Listen, there was nothing wrong with me. I took permission from the senate president about seven days before the senate closed. I went for a little study in one of the universities that I paid for myself, not that anyone paid for me.

“I went to do some courses for two months so I used the holiday period to do courses on democracy and the economy.