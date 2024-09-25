W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

I’m Alive, Orji Uzor Kalu Dismisses Death Rumours

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, September 25th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Abia State governor and presently Abia North Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, has refuted reports that he is dead after his long vacation abroad.

Kalu, speaking during a press conference at the National Assembly stated that he took permission from Senate President Godswill Akpabio to study and he attended some courses for two months.

He said: “Listen, there was nothing wrong with me. I took permission from the senate president about seven days before the senate closed. I went for a little study in one of the universities that I paid for myself, not that anyone paid for me.

“I went to do some courses for two months so I used the holiday period to do courses on democracy and the economy.

 

