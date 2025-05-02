I Have No Plans Defecting To APC , Says Adeleke

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has denounced the rumours of his defection to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Adeleke stated this on Thursday night when he declared his loyalty to the PDP in a strategic meeting with party leaders.

Adeleke stated that rumours of his defection should be taken as fake news.

“My people, party elders and chiefs, I declare before you today that I am not defecting to APC or any other political party,” he said.

“I remain in PDP. Ignore any fake news.”

The governor’s remark is coming on the heels of the defection of prominent figures from the party.

The closed-door meeting which was held at the Banquet Hall of the government house saw the likes of PDP bigwigs, including Olagunsoye Oyinlola, ex-governor of Osun, who virtually spoke to the participants.

Wale Oladipo, who is the chairman of Imole Movement, stated that the PDP is a home for those who are sincerely interested in the affairs of the Osun people.

Oluwole Alabi, the 1999 governorship candidate of the PDP and also a member of the PDP board of trustees, alongside Lasun Yusuf, former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, stated that the PDP is purveyor for development and human empowerment.

Akanni Olohunwa, a member of the house of representatives, harped on the “the positive transformation occurring in Osun under the PDP’s leadership” and he expressed optimism in the party’s success in future electoral contests.