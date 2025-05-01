Hoodlums Kill Amotekun Officer In Osun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) An officer of the Osun State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, has been killed by suspected hoodlums at Papa Farm Area, in Iwo Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the killing on Thursday, Yusuf Idowu, the spokesperson for the Corps, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the incident happened on Wednesday.

Idowu explained that officers of the Corps and members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) were responding to distress call by farmers in Papa Farm area that they were attacked.

He said when the Amotekun officers from Iwo Command, in company of the VGN officers, mobilised to the location, the assailants who laid ambush, shot at them.

“The officers who went to the location on motorcycles, because of the road structure of the area, were trying to escape the attack before one of them, Lamidi Abiodun, was unfortunately pulled down from the motorcycle and hacked to death with an axe.

“In the same vein, an officer of the VGN was shot in the leg, while another one is still missing,” he said.

Yusuf, however, said the Corps has mobilised to the area and is working to arrest the perpetrators.

He described the death of the Amotekun officer as a tragic loss to the agency and the wider security community in the state.

“This is a very painful incident for us. Mr Abiodun was a committed officer who died in active service,” he said.

He said the incident had been reported to the Police Division in Iwo and that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary. (NAN)