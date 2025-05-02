Nigeria Gives Foreigners Ultimatum Over Expired Visas

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian government has given foreigners with expired visas three months ultimatum to leave the country.

The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, May 2, 2025.

In the statement signed by Akinsola Akinlabi, Public Relations Officer, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the agency cautioned that overstaying now attracts daily fines of “$15, plus bans of up to five years or permanent blacklisting” which begins from September 2025.

“A 3-month grace period allows foreigners with expired visas to exit Nigeria without penalty, ending August 1st, 2025,” the statement added.

The statement also announced the introduction of a mandatory online landing card for inbound foreigners and exit card for outbound travellers which are both accessible at lecard.immigration.gov.ng.