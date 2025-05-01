JAMB Disowns Site Requesting Payments From Candidates Who Missed Exam

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disassociated itself from a fraudulent site requesting payments from candidates who missed the ongoing 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board said that the site, “Copyrightwriter Personal J Rescheduling Flw” and account number 8520641017 at Sterling Bank, associated with it, are a scam.

The disclaimer is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday by the Board’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

Benjamin said the account is being exploited to defraud unsuspecting candidates who missed their UTME.

“We issue this urgent notice to inform the public about this nefarious scheme targeting candidates who were unable to participate in the UTME.

“Some unscrupulous individuals are deceitfully soliciting payments of N15,700 under the false pretence of offering rescheduling services for the examination.

“Let us be unequivocal: this is a blatant scam, and we are confident that the public will not fall prey to such cheap and regressive tactics.

” The individuals behind this scam have no affiliation with JAMB or any legitimate government agency.

“The account details provided in these communications are entirely fictitious and bear no connection to any official processes; they exist solely for the purpose of perpetrating fraud,” he said.

Benjamin called on Sterling bank to take immediate and decisive action against this criminal activity.

According to him, JAMB has reported the matter to the relevant security agencies and actively pursuing those responsible for this deceitful act.

He further said that “JAMB does not reschedule examinations for candidates who miss their scheduled tests due to reasons unrelated to the Board’s actions”.

He, however, said that the Board is conducting a thorough investigation for candidates whose biometrics failed during verification and were thus unable to sit for the examination.

He said those without discrepancies would be invited to retake the examination at no cost , stressing that “no cost is required”

“It is imperative to understand that JAMB does not charge any fees for examinations after a candidate has completed their registration.

“We strongly urge all candidates to remain vigilant and not to succumb to these fraudulent schemes.

“Protect yourselves and report any suspicious activity immediately,” he explained. (NAN)