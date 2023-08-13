Imo Guber: Uzodinma Dumps Deputy, Unveils Female Running Mate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Imo state governor, and All progressive Congress APC Candidate in the November 11 gubernatorial election in the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has dumped his incumbent Deputy, Professor Placid Njoku, and unveiled a female,

Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaro as his running mate for the forthcoming election.

Speaking during the official unveiling on Saturday in Owerri, the Imo state capital, the governor, defended his decision to dump his incumbent deputy, Njoku, a former Vice Chancellor Imo state University IMSU.

Uzodinma, who is the Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, governors Forum, is seeking for a second term in office.

He explained that “The development is due to ecumenical and political permutations.”

“Our works speak for us. We have so much to campaign with. So today, we’re here to reinforce our genuine claim to reelection” he declared.

According to him, “I have picked a female deputy in the person of Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru to add value to this ticket.

“I expect the women to appreciate this gesture as my genuine way of appreciating their innate strength to make contributions to the growth of our State.”

Uzodinma is from Orlu Senatorial district of the state, (Imo West), while the incumbent Deputy governor, hails from Owerri zone.





