Imo Speaker, Ibeh, Resigns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, IMHA Rt. Hon. Barrister Kennedy Chidozie Ibeh, has Resigned from office.

This was contrary to reports making rounds that he was impeached.

A statement issued Monday by his Chief press Secretary, Ifeanyi Onyekachi, obtained by African Examiner read thus: “Is with due sense of responsibility that we announce the resignation of Rt. Hon. Barr Kennedy Chidozie Ibeh, as the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly.

“Within his short period as the Speaker, IMHA, Rt Hon Barr Kennedy Chidozie Ibeh redefined legislative process, restored the dignity of the legislature and placed Imo State House of Assembly on a high pedestal.

“He therefore, wishes to restate his commitment to the 3-R Government of His Excellency, Gov. Hope Uzodimma and to pledge his loyalty and support to the Governor, the good people of Obowo State Constituency and Imo State.

Meanwhile, Hon. Emeka Nduka Representing Ehime Mbano State Constituency is the new speaker of imo State House of Assembly.