Impeachment: My Administration Remains Focus – Akeredolu

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, October 2nd, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo says his administration is not “distracted” by political bickering surrounding his government as what people think is a distraction is part of the governance process in the state.

Mr Akeredolu who was represented by his Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaiye, stated this during a prayer session held on Monday in Akure adding that his administration  is focus with good  governance.

“Our administration is not distracted. What we perceive as distractions from the outside are part of the governance process. The governor is not distracted. It is part of administering the state,” he said.

The African Examiner recalls that there have been political bickering and a plot by the members of the House of Assembly to impeach the deputy governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over allegations of gross misconduct.

