Impeachment: My Administration Remains Focus – Akeredolu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo says his administration is not “distracted” by political bickering surrounding his government as what people think is a distraction is part of the governance process in the state.

Mr Akeredolu who was represented by his Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaiye, stated this during a prayer session held on Monday in Akure adding that his administration is focus with good governance.

“Our administration is not distracted. What we perceive as distractions from the outside are part of the governance process. The governor is not distracted. It is part of administering the state,” he said.

The African Examiner recalls that there have been political bickering and a plot by the members of the House of Assembly to impeach the deputy governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over allegations of gross misconduct.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



