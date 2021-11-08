Soldier Kills 4 Colleagues, Injures 3 In India

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Indian paramilitary soldier shot dead four of his colleagues and injured three more in the central Chhattisgarh state, authorities said on Monday.

The shooter and the victims were from India’s Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the incident took place at a camp in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, some 400 kilometers (248 miles) from the state capital Raipur.

A statement issued by a CRPF spokesman in New Delhi identified the shooter as Constable Reetesh Ranjan and said he has been arrested.

“Prima facie it seems that due to some emotional stress leading to sudden psychological disbalance, Ranjan lost his control and in a fit of rage opened fire on his colleagues,” read the statement.

“The local police have started an investigation into the case and all legal actions will follow. CRPF has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of incident and suggest remedial measures.”

Numerous suicides and incidents of fratricide have been reported in paramilitary camps in India over the

past few years, with investigations pointing to high stress levels and tough working conditions as possible reasons.

According to CRPF records, 101 suicides have been reported within its ranks from 2020 to September this year.

The latest was this January, when a paramilitary solider deployed in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh shot dead a colleague and injured another before trying to take his own life.

