Incentro Signs Strategic Partnership With Monday.Com To Deliver Work OS To The African Market

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two frontline Tech companies, Incentro and Monday.com, have signed a strategic partnership agreement to expand their services across Africa.

The partnership with Monday.com, gives Incentro the franchise to deliver training, consultancy and service of Monday.com’s work OS to the African market.

With over 10 years of proven expertise in technical consultation and related services, Incentro, the only Google Premier Partner in East, West and Central Africa has become the go-to partner for successful business transformation in the continent.

From Enterprise Collaboration, Cloud Migration and Smart Application Development, the company serves over 26 countries in Africa and are growing

Similarly, Monday.com is a cloud-based platform that allows users to create their own applications and work management software. The product was launched in 2014 and in July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on a $1.9 billion valuation. The company went public in June 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Israeli based firm has a wide global network of organizations that take advantage of its collaborative tools. In conjunction with Incentro’s expertise in Google Cloud, Google Workspace and Chrome Enterprise, there’s a vast combined knowledge and experience to further drive digital transformation in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Monday.com Work OS promises to boost an organization’s productivity and to work without limits. Maximizing team efficiency, saving time by automating workflows, optimizing projects from start to finish, making data driven decisions, staying organized by integrating multiple well-known tools and so much more.

Partnerships, Iberia & META at Monday.com, Roey Halbfinger, said his organization has seen great potential and opportunity in the African market.

“By partnering with an already strong cloud solutions partner like Incentro that already has a proven track record in offering Google Workspace, the partnership was a no-brainer. Their expertise, commitment and professionalism is precisely what we at monday.com strive for and it’s great to work with an organization that embodies the same ethos”, he said.

Sales Director of Incentro, Dennis De Weerd, Sales Director of Incentro noted that his organization aims to be the leader in digital transformation through the use of cloud solutions and services.

“In the pursuit to be the number one cloud solutions provider in the EMEA region – we are confident that the monday.com partnership catapults our quest to be number one”, he added.

Over 5 year history, Incentro has served the continent in providing cutting-edge productivity solutions and recently awarded the Google Workspace partner of the year – 2021 in Africa from DIgiCloud.

This latest partnership with monday.com expands Incentro’s solutions portfolio with one of the leading SAAS productivity solutions to the African market. Further serving the clear need for productivity solutions supported by the knowledge and expertise of a specialized partner.

Notably, the company prides itself in investing in knowledge and expertise to support its customers in boosting their productivity with cloud solutions. This is evident in its range of Google certified cloud architects, Workspace practitioners, security engineers and cloud digital leaders.

Following Monday.com’s unique accreditation process, Incentro has further enhanced its expertise with a team of certified monday.com practitioners and consultants. This translates to an extensive combined knowledge base of Incentro professional personnel with the knowhow to support customers using monday.com across the continent in both English and French.