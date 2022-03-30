India Hikes Fuel Prices For 8th Time In 9 Days

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – India on Wednesday increased fuel price again making it the eighth time in the last nine days.

According to a price notification by state fuel retailers, in the capital city of Delhi, petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by INR 0.80 a litre respectively.

A liter of petrol in Delhi now costs INR 101.01 (1.33 U.S. dollars) and diesel was sold at INR 92.27 (1.22 dollars) per litre.

In Mumbai city, petrol was retailed at INR 115.88 (1.53 dollars) a litre, while diesel was being sold at INR 100.10 (1.32 dollars) per litre.

India’s metropolitan cities, Mumbai have the highest fuel price as prices vary across Indian states due to Value-Added Tax or local taxation.

Fuel rates were held steady for more than four months in the country in spite the spike in crude oil prices. The rate revision ended on March 22.

NAN