Indian Army Helicopter Crashes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A helicopter belonging to the Indian army on Tuesday crashed in a dam in the northern state of Punjab, local media reports said.

So far there have been no immediate reports of any casualty in the crash.

The helicopter crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam of Pathankot district.

“We received information that an army helicopter has crashed in the lake. We rushed our teams to the spot,’’ police official of Pathankot, Surendra Lamba was quoted by a local news agency as having said.

Reports said two pilots from the army aviation Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv helicopter on board survived the crash.

The helicopter was on a routine sortie.

“The weapon system integrated helicopter had taken off from Pathankot and met with the accident,’’ another report quoting its sources said. (NAN)























