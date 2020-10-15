INEC Fixes Date For Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says February 18 will be the date for the 2023 presidential election.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this during the inauguration of the House of Representatives committee on 1999 constitution review which was held at the National Assembly Complex on Thursday.

According to Yakubu, there are 855 days left for the 2023 general election and as usual, the election has to take place in the second week of February of each election year.

Yakubu also enjoined the lawmakers for a timely review of the 1999 constitution and the electoral act so that the electoral process will be improved.

The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, also disclosed the constitution review is necessary to “identify those areas where the laws of our land have not lived up to expectations” and fix the gaps.

“We are commencing this constitutional review process at a time of great and ongoing upheaval in our country. New challenges emerge daily from every corner. Some of these challenges are of our own making, and others, we could not have foreseen or been prepared for,” he said.

“Whichever may be the case, the Nigerian people look up to us as government to proffer solutions that work, to do the heavy lifting of writing new constitution, one better suited to our current aspirations and reflecting our vision of the future.”

