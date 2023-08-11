INEC Receives Tools From EU To Enhance Nigeria’s Electoral System

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has taken receipt of some tools and systems from the European Union aimed at enhancing in the country’s electoral system.

The INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, delivering a speech on Thursday at a handover event in Abuja, noted that there were several components under the Phase II Project.

He stated that the first components focused on support to INEC administered through the Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI).

“This support is designed to address 5 thematic areas i.e. enhancing and strengthening planning and operational capacities; (and) improving the Commission’s internal communication and external engagements with stakeholders,” Yakubu said.

Other areas, according to the INEC chairman, include enhancing the Electoral Institute’s capacity for training and research; assisting in the improvement of legal and policy frameworks for the conduct of elections; and enhancing the development and incorporation of technological innovations.

“Within the current Electoral Cycle, DAI has provided support towards capacity building, technical support, printing of non-sensitive reports and information flyers,” he said.

“We are glad that today, some of the tools developed in collaboration with DAI are being handed over to the Commission.”

See the full statement below:

REMARKS BY THE CHAIRMAN, INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION (INEC), PROF. MAHMOOD YAKUBU, AT THE HANDOVER OF THE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY TOOLS, FACILITATED BY DEVELOPMENT ALTERNATIVES INCORPORATED (DAI), HELD AT THE INEC CONFERENCE ROOM, ABUJA, ON THURSDAY 10TH AUGUST 2023

The Acting Head of Development Cooperation of the European Union Delegation Mr. Ruben Alba Aguilera

The Team Leader and other officials of Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI)

National Commissioners

Ladies and Gentlemen

It is my pleasure to welcome you all to this presentation. It is appropriate to start by appreciating the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN). Under the Phase II Project, there are several components, the first of which focuses on support to INEC administered through the Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI). This support is designed to address 5 thematic areas i.e. enhancing and strengthening planning and operational capacities; improving the Commission’s internal communication and external engagements with stakeholders; enhancing The Electoral Institute’s capacity for training and research; assisting in the improvement of legal and policy frameworks for the conduct of elections; and enhancing the development and incorporation of technological innovations. Within the current Electoral Cycle, DAI has provided support towards capacity building, technical support, printing of non-sensitive reports and information flyers. We are glad that today, some of the tools developed in collaboration with DAI are being handed over to the Commission. Among these are: the Collation and Returning Officers Management System (CROMS) intended to streamline, simplify and enhance the security, reliability and credibility of the recruitment process for collation and returning officers; the Election Results Management System (ERMS) which seeks to ensure a better results management process, enhancing accuracy and creating a repository of election results, something envisaged by Section 62 (1) and (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022;

iii. the Media Monitoring and Analysis Tool intended to enhance the Commission’s capacity to filter media coverage of the Commission; and

the Political Parties Financial Reporting and Audit System (PFRAS) seeks to assist the Commission to monitor political party finance more efficiently and effectively. In developing these tools, DAI consultants worked closely with the Technical Team and Directing Staff of the Commission. The tools sought to respond to specific challenges encountered in the implementation of electoral activities, thereby bringing technology to enhance the Commission’s operational effectiveness. The tools therefore offer innovative solutions that could foster efficiency, speed, due diligence, and trust in the electoral process. The tools were not specifically designed for a particular electoral cycle hence their utility to future elections and electoral activities. In fact, the support to INEC under EU-SDGN Phase II covers the period 2022-2027 traversing two electoral cycles (2023 and 2027) and includes support to the National Assembly and the Judiciary, Political Parties, the Media, Civil Society organisations and the promotion of inclusivity (women, youth and persons with disability). The Commission will closely examine these tools with a view of adopting or tweaking them where necessary to meet the immediate and emergent challenges in the conduct of elections. I would like to thank DAI and the EU-SDGN Project Phase II. The Commission is open to future collaboration with the EU through its implementing partners. I must also continue to emphasise that core electoral activities are still funded by the Federal Government of Nigeria as a sovereign responsibility. It is only funding from Government that is received and administered directly by the Commission. Once again, I welcome you to the Commission and we look forward to the presentations and discussion.





