INEC: We’re Not Investigating Any Presidential Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has described as unfounded, reports that it is investigating one of the presidential candidates over criminal conviction.

A viral press release purportedly issued by INEC, claimed that the Commission is investigating a case of criminal forfeiture against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

But the commission in a statement by the Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, urged the public to ignore the viral press statement.

According to the statement, “a press release purported to have been issued by the commission has been trending online since yesterday, Friday, 11th November 2022.

“It claims that the commission has commenced investigation into a case of criminal forfeiture against one of the presidential candidates in the forthcoming general election and is liaising with a court in the United States of America in pursuit of the same to determine possible violation of our guidelines or the Electoral Act 2022.

“We wish to state categorically that the said press release did not emanate from the commission nor is it pursuing the purported course of action. It is the handiwork of mischief makers and utterly fake.

“Press releases from the commission are uploaded to the INEC Press Corps platform and simultaneously disseminated through our website and official social media handles.

“The public is advised to ignore the press release”.