Insecurity : Niger Govt Bans Sale Of Motorcycles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has directed immediate ban on sales of some categories of motorcycles across the state.

Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), disclosed this in a statement issued in Minna on Saturday.

The SGF said the ban covered motorcycles such as: Bajaj Boxer,Qiujeng, Honda ACE, Jingchen, with engine capacity of 185 Cubic Centimetres ( CC) and above.

He explained that the measure was aimed at stopping the activities of bandits, kidnappers and other criminals unleashing terror on innocent citizens of the state.

The SGF said the government had condemned in strong terms, the degree of carnage caused by bandits and kidnappers in the state, restating the commitment of the Bello-led administration to confronting the threat .

“Government is aware of the inconveniences the measure would cause the people, but the decision was taken in the overall interest of the state.

“We appeal to dealers of motorcycles across the state to cooperate with the directive,” he said.

Matane also appealed to residents to cooperate with security agencies on the security measures being put in place .

The SSG said government had ordered security agencies in the state to ensure effective enforcement of the directive.

Matane reaffirmed that activities of commercial motorcycle riders, popularly known as” Okada or Kabu-Kabu “and operation of illegal motor parks remained banned in Minna metropolis and environs.

African Examiner reports that the state government had earlier restricted the movement of all motorcycles from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, an order which is still being enforced.

