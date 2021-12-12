Umahi Blasts IPOB For Kicking Against Buhari’s Visit To Ebonyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi on Sunday slammed the leadership of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for kicking against the proposed visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ebonyi State.

Governor Umahi disclosed this while speaking with politicians at the end of the year thanksgiving service of the state at the new government house chapel, centenary city, Ebonyi State.

Umahi, however, stated that he will meet with the President alongside prominent leaders of the southeast to discuss the issue of peace in the zone.

He said: “I saw where one misguided element that calls himself IPOB, said Mr President is not welcomed in Ebonyi. He is inconsequential and I want you to put it on social media. He is so consequential.

“I was in Paris and I told Mr President that the leaders of South-East would want to visit him over the issue of peace in the region and appealed to him to postpone the visit till early next year.

“But I didn’t want to tell our people, because I was urging them to keep pushing our projects as if the President was going to come this year. And I’m not sure up to three or four people knew this; so, I kept it to myself.

“So, Mr. President will come when we want him to come. That IPOB guy is an inconsequential human being. If he is serious, let him hit the wall and come to Ebonyi State and let him see if he would find feet to go back.

“Somebody will sit somewhere and be talking rubbish and they will be misleading our children to go and be killed; but, himself will not be at the war front.

“Any of them that will talk rubbish about security in the South-East, should come and lead the war. And I will also lead the war for Ebonyi State. And like David, we will always kill Goliath. When they talk rubbish, just ignore them. This land belongs to God.”