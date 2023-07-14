Insecurity: South East Governors Seek Tinubu’s Intervention- Uzodinma

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma on Thursday said South East Governors are seeking the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in a state of insecurity.

The governor, while briefing State House Correspondents on the purpose of his visit to the Presidential Villa, explained that it has to do with the security situation in the country.

“If you recall a few days ago, we had a meeting of the leadership of southeast, political and non political leaders in conjunction with the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, and among the resolutions from that meeting was to visit Mr. President to support and intervene in our resolve in addressing the issue of insecurity”

“The south eastern part of the country of course, you are aware has been bedeviled with this high level of security ranging from banditry, kidnapping activities of unknown gunmen to the extent that most of the states, five states in the south eastern part of the country a lot of resources have been expended, community efforts have been invented yet the problems seems not to be abetting.

“So the leadership in the zone met and agreed that working with the forum of governors from south east will come to Mr. President to formally request his intervention and additional support from the federal government to ensure that there is peace in the south eastern part of the country.

“The people of south 00east believe in the unity of the country. And as an integral part of the Nigerian project also needs serious attention in terms of provision of security for our people to go about their businesses”

He maintained that the south east governors had earlier made similar call during the last administration, stressing that they have now come to the Tinubu-led government to renew the request and also draw his attention to some peculiarities in the south east that would require federal government attention to resolve.

On whether they would also bring up the matter of sit-at-home order in the south east by some non state actors to the attention of the President, Uzodinma said the situation in the south east was not as simple as some people think.

“There’s no government directive for sit-at-home procedure to either local government directive nor any state nor the zone. But the situation is that because of the indiscriminate killing of people and high level of insecurity, our people are so afraid to come out, not only because there’s any sit-at home”

“It is perception management that we’re trying to do. So there are too much fear into the people, otherwise, how can non-state actors give sit-at-home order and it will be obeyed”

“People are scared. People are afraid because of what they’ve seen in the past. And nobody wants to die. Neither me nor anybody so that is why the federal government should come in to step up very high security measures to manage the situation, the sense of security will come back to the citizenry and they will be able to go about their businesses”, he said.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



