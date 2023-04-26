How Nigerians Can Forgive Buhari – Afenifere

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has stated that Nigerians may be ready to forgive President Muhammadu Buhari if he effects changes to alleviate suffering in the country before he leaves office.

The African Examiner recalls that on Friday, President Buhari enjoined Nigerians to forgive him for any way he has offended them.

Afenifere, reacting in a statement by Jare Ajayi, its publicity secretary, stated that it would have been much better if the president had not paid deaf ears to pleas made to him over the years regarding “the unfriendly, if not retrogressive, steps his administration had being taken”.

“The maxim has it that ‘to err is human, to forgive is divine.’ Without deceiving ourselves, the Nigerian government under the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari certainly ‘hurt’ a lot of people (to use his own word),” the group said.

“Some of them are even no longer alive. Some who are alive have wounds that can hardly ever heal. Both physical and psycho-social wounds. Because the Almighty created many humans to have large hearts, many whom the President had hurt may forgive him.

“That is for those who are alive. But then, what about thousands who have died as a result of avoidable acts that can easily be traced to the government such as non-provision of security and welfare as clearly enshrined in the Constitution?”

According to the group, many people might be inclined to forgive Buhari if, within the remaining 34 days he has left in office, he could effect “dramatic changes” in policies that will make life easy for Nigerians.