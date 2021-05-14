JAMB Plans To Postpone 2021 UTME

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, Prof. Is’aq Oloyede, has stated that the board will check to see the possibility of extending the registration period and change the date of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Oloyede made this known on Friday at a zoom meeting titled, ‘Briefing session for the committees on 2021 UTME’.

The UTME had been fixed to hold between June 5 and 19.

The registrar, however, disclosed that the Mock examination would begin on May 20 as earlier scheduled.

Oloyede said: “Presently, we have 1.2million candidates that have registered but we expect 1.9million.

600,000 candidates had made attempt to register but because of NIN they could not. We want to do an appraisal of all the issues to know if we are extending registration or not.

“Extending registration may not be the solution if we found out that we can give 80 per cent of those who have made attempt another password, and then there will be no need to extend registration.

"We have to determine where the problem is coming before we can say we are extending. After today, we will address the press tomorrow on the outcome of the meeting on the main examination date and registration. We want to assess what is happening."
























