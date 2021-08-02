JAMB Registrar Oloyede Hands Over As Tenure Expires

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Is-haq Oloyede’s tenure as the Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation has expired.

His five-year tenure expired alongside those of 13 other agencies and corporations under the Federal Ministry of Education.

Oloyede was said to have handed over to the most senior officer in the education agency.

African Examiner gathered that Oloyede and some other affected officials are eligible for reappointment for a second term by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), who is currently in the United Kingdom for an education summit and medical check-up.

Other Education sector’s chief executives whose tenure also expired are Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission; Dr. Hameed Boboyi, Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Board; Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, National Business and Technical Examination Board.

They also include Prof. Sunday Ajiboye, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria; Afolabi Aderinto, Computer Registration Council of Nigeria; Prof. Garba Dahuwa Azare, National Teachers Institute; and Prof. Michael Afolabi, Librarian Registration Council of Nigeria.

Others are Prof. Steven Ejugwu Onah, National Mathematical Centre, Shedda; Prof. Chinyere Ohiri-Aniche, National Institute of Nigerian Languages; Prof. Lillian Salami, Nigerian Institute for Educational Planning and Administration; Prof. Lanre Aina, National Library of Nigeria; Prof. Abba Haladu, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education and Prof. Bashir Usman, Nomadic Education Commission.























