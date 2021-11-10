Peter Obi Is Politically Dead- APGA National Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Victor Oye, national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has stated that the Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in 2019 election, Peter Obi “cannot achieve anything” unless he comes back to the party where he was elected as Governor of Anambra state in 2006 and also ended up spending two terms in office.

Oye made this known during an interview on Arise TV as he accused Obi of reneging on his “vow” on never leaving APGA “until death do them apart”. He claimed that Obi has “never achieved anything ever since”.

Oye said: “If Obi wants to achieve anything politically, he should come back to APGA.

“Go to Anambra state, workers are paid every 25th to 27th of the month. No government since Peter Obi till now have failed in that responsibility. Remember that Peter Obi was in APGA, and he performed superlatively when he was in APGA, but the moment he left, the APGA spirit left him, and he never achieved anything ever since.

“If he wants to achieve anything politically, he should come back to APGA. Then we’ll now reignite the APGA spirit in him. That’s how it’s done. Let him continue going from pillar to pole. He cannot achieve anything because APGA gave him a platform, and he took a vow that he’ll never leave APGA until death do them apart.”























